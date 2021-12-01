‘This storm is not over’: Officials urge caution as B.C.’s 3rd atmospheric river continues

Highway 3 is shown between Hope and Princeton on Nov. 17, 2021. (Ministry of B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure)

Provincial officials on Wednesday (Dec. 1) urged British Columbians to remain cautious and avoid being out on the roads in storm-affected areas.

“We are in the midst of this third intense storm and I know that in some parts of the Lower Mainland and here in Victoria, there is a bit of a lull,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth in what has now become a series of daily emergency media briefings.

“But I want to make it clear to everyone: this storm is not over. There’s this little break right now but the significant part of the storm is still to come throughout the rest of the day.”

Multiple evacuation alerts and orders have been issued for flood-affected parts of the province in the past 24 hours as the third atmospheric river in a week has hit the province. Those areas include more than 100 homes in Hope that were put on evacuation alert and an evacuation order for Birken, a community north of Pemberton.

Farnworth said that

“We all need to avoid unnecessary travel right now and wait out the storm,” Farnworth said, adding that those who are told to evacuate must do so, or call 911 if they cannot get out.

A total of $5.8 million has been sent to flood-affected households through a donation-matching partnership between the feds, B.C. and the Canadian Red Cross but Farnworth said that much of the damage wreaked by this storm is yet unknown.

Supply chain moving, slowly

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said that Highway 3, a vital link between the coast and the interior of the province remains open to essential traffic, with more than 5,000 trucks able to get through with commercial goods.

An additional 1,200 trucks have taken a route through northern Washington and Canadian Pacific freight trains are continuing to run.

“We need to keep key highway corridors open for the supply chain that British Columbians depend on,” Fleming said. “There are communities that are experiencing shortages (and) these trucks getting through are critically important.”

Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet was closed preemptively on Tuesday ahead of this third storm, Fleming said, but is expected to open this afternoon. A slide last month on that highway killed multiple people, including a couple who left behind a two-year-old girl.

Highway 1 remains closed between Abbotsford and Chilliwack, between Popkum and Hope and between Boothroyd and Spences Bridge.

Highway 7 is open to essential traffic again after a slide and a car crash.

More to come.

