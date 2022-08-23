Thieves steal batteries, fuel from parked excavator: Quesnel RCMP

An excavator near Quesnel sustained significant damage after thieves stole batteries and fuel, say police.

The Quesnel RCMP is seeking the public’s help in relation to the theft that is believed to have occurred sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 19, and the morning of Sunday, Aug. 21.

According to a news release, two large batteries and a significant amount of fuel were taken from the excavator parked at the head of the Wonderland Trail system on Quesnel Hydraulic Road.

“During the theft, the suspects caused a significant amount of damage to the machine,” the release reads.

RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Clay Kronebusch asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

