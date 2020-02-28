Thefts, on-going issue for 100 Mile RCMP detachment

From Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 100 Mile House RCMP attended to 74 calls for service, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. Some highlights from those files are listed below:

Property stolen from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School

Feb. 19 – At 9:17 a.m., the 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a break and enter to a portable classroom at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. An unknown suspect had accessed the portable through a window and stole two laptops, of which one was new and worth over $1,000. Forensic evidence was looked for but none was obtained during the investigation. There are no suspects or witnesses and the investigation is ongoing.

The case file number is 2020-507.

A series of thefts in the South Cariboo

Feb. 20 – At 2:30 p.m. the 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a theft for truck tires from a broken-down vehicle in the 400 block of Cedar Ave.

Witnesses reported seeing a caucasian male removing the tires from the vehicle and loading them into a black Dodge Ram Mega Cab, then leaving the scene.

Police patrolled for the vehicle but did not locate it during patrols. The broken-down vehicle was removed from that location. The investigation is concluded pending more information being developed.

The case file number is 2020-525.

Feb. 23 – At 4:04 a.m. the 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported theft of a vehicle from a residence in the 6300 block of Buffalo Creek Rd. The complainant reported waking up and seeing her 2008 Dodge 3500 truck being driven away from her residence just behind a smaller car. The truck keys had been left inside the vehicle along with a wallet containing an ID and $200. There was no reported use of any cards, which were all cancelled.

On Feb. 27 at 4:34 p.m., the 100 Mile House RCMP was noted of an abandoned truck in the 6400 block of Lynx Road in Forest Grove.

Members attended and located this stolen truck. Some ID was still in the vehicle. The vehicle was towed to the detachment for further forensic work to be completed.

The investigation is ongoing. The 100 Mile House RCMP reminds everyone that no matter where you live, vehicles should be secured properly and no property should be left inside, particularly any cash or identification. The case file number is 2020-555 and 2020-605.

Feb. 24 – At 3:50 p.m. the 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a theft of fuel from a residence in the 7700 block of Hwy. 24. The complainant reports that their heating fuel had been topped up at the beginning of the month with 1100 litres of fuel and that had all been taken sometime over the last two weeks by unknown suspects.

There were no leaks from the tank to be reported. The investigation is concluded pending more information being developed. The case file number is 2020-567.

Feb. 25 – At 4:56 p.m. the 100 Mile House RCMP received a report for an attempted theft from the 108 Mall located along Easzee Drive. The complainant reported that two females known to store staff tried to steal small liquor containers from the store with a value of under $20 but were caught and then fled in a green Volkswagen Jetta. While this event was reported for information purposes, the same vehicle was located in the 500 block of Birch Ave with incorrect plates on (2020-02-27) and was towed from that location with the expired plates being returned to ICBC and the registered owner was notified of the vehicle’s location. These investigations have been concluded. The case file number is 2020-579.

