The District of 100 Mile House office. (File photo)

The South Cariboo Tourism and District of 100 Mile House websites are about to get a revamp.

District websites to be revamped

The South Cariboo Tourism and District of 100 Mile House websites are about to get a revamp.

Council on Tuesday awarded a $28,300 contract to Upanup Studios Inc. to redesign the South Cariboo Tourism website and $60,800 for the municipal site, providing them with a fresher look and improved functionality. The revamped websites are expected to be completed by February 2021.

Julie Gilmore, manager of the South Cariboo Visitor Centre, said she’s excited about the new look for the tourism website, which is long overdue. The last redesign was in 2010, she said, and her vision is to see the website become more mobile and trendy, with updated content, easier access and links to social media. More pertinent information, including weather updates, will help strengthen the South Cariboo Tourism’s online presence and ensure it becomes the leading source for quality visitor information across the region.

“We want to bring it into today and make it more mobile,” Gilmore said. “More people are using their smartphones. Our site is not mobile right now. You have to be basically at your desktop … if you’re travelling you’re not going to see all of it. It’s just not made for smaller screens.”

The municipal website is anticipated to see improved functionality, updated content, and make it more user friendly for current and prospective residents and businesses, according to the request for proposals. The website will target and inform workers of local services available and improve investment opportunities leading to employment creation.

The tourism site is funded by Northern Development Initiative Trust, District of 100 and 100 Mile Development Corp. The municipal site is funded by the Community Support Grant Program, and Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

Just Posted

The District of 100 Mile House office. (File photo)
The South Cariboo Tourism and District of 100 Mile House websites are about to get a revamp.

District websites to be revamped

RCMP are looking for information on the identity of this man who used counterfeit US money at Tim Hortons twice on Sunday, Oct. 11. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile RCMP investigating the use of counterfeit money at Tim Hortons

An unknown man dressed in a red jacket and black ball cap used two fraudulent US $50 bills

CRD wants more time for input on province’s rural slaughter modernization policy changes

During the regular meeting Oct. 2, directors said the Oct. 19 deadline didn’t give them enough time

Act of creation ‘spiritual and liberating’

Barbra McClusky is displaying her art solo for the first time

Lone Butte man arrested in connection with 2018 murder

Wayne Seterengen, 49, found dead in a residence on Wolfe Road in the Horse Lake area.

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health records three new COVID-19 cases, one person in ICU

The outbreak at Kelowna’s Calvary Chapel has been declared over

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

(Girl Guides of Canada)
You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

QFC Pharmacist Becky Buerhaus administers a flu shot on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Health officials are worrying about a ‘twindemic’ as flu and coronavirus cases collide

Most Read