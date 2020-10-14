The South Cariboo Tourism and District of 100 Mile House websites are about to get a revamp.

Council on Tuesday awarded a $28,300 contract to Upanup Studios Inc. to redesign the South Cariboo Tourism website and $60,800 for the municipal site, providing them with a fresher look and improved functionality. The revamped websites are expected to be completed by February 2021.

Julie Gilmore, manager of the South Cariboo Visitor Centre, said she’s excited about the new look for the tourism website, which is long overdue. The last redesign was in 2010, she said, and her vision is to see the website become more mobile and trendy, with updated content, easier access and links to social media. More pertinent information, including weather updates, will help strengthen the South Cariboo Tourism’s online presence and ensure it becomes the leading source for quality visitor information across the region.

“We want to bring it into today and make it more mobile,” Gilmore said. “More people are using their smartphones. Our site is not mobile right now. You have to be basically at your desktop … if you’re travelling you’re not going to see all of it. It’s just not made for smaller screens.”

The municipal website is anticipated to see improved functionality, updated content, and make it more user friendly for current and prospective residents and businesses, according to the request for proposals. The website will target and inform workers of local services available and improve investment opportunities leading to employment creation.

The tourism site is funded by Northern Development Initiative Trust, District of 100 and 100 Mile Development Corp. The municipal site is funded by the Community Support Grant Program, and Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

