The only change is Mary Carter was elected vice-president, a position not filled last year

It’s status quo for the Lone Butte-Horse Lake Community Association Board.

The existing executive was re-elected at the Annual General Meeting Dec. 13 to serve the community in 2023.

The only change is that Mary Carter was elected vice-president, a position not filled last year. She will also serve as secretary as no one else stepped up. Heidi Meier and Amalia McGlashan were re-elected as president and treasurer respectively with Kat Armitage, Diane Dyck and Jenny Bakken being re-elected as directors.

In her president’s report for 2022, Meier acknowledged the community’s support, noting this was a busy year for the hall. It was used five out of seven days on average by regular weekly users, which equates to a 267 per cent increase over 2021. Hall rentals also rose by 56 per cent, she said.

The association also hosted several community events, including a Cabin Fever seniors luncheon, an Easter egg hunt and Lone Butte Rocks. The popular Halloween Trunk or Treat event was also held, followed by fireworks set off by the Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department.

“We saw an increase in adult participation but sadly there seems to be fewer children in the community,” said Meier.

A two day-Christmas Craft market was held in November and Santa came for a visit Dec. 11. The free Community Christmas dinner was sold out, with Santa returning to the community to hand out gifts to the children and goodie bags to the adults.

The final event for 2022 is the New Year’s Eve dance set for Dec. 31. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from Diane Dyck at 604-226-5817.

Meier gave a shout out to all who came out to help.

“Thank you to all of our volunteers who gave their time to allow us to put on these events every year.”

The association is always looking for new members. Meeting are held the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.



