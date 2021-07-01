Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked July 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)

THE LATEST: Lytton wildfire at 8,000 hectares, crews expecting wind to cause growth

The total destruction from the blaze remains unknown

UPDATE 8:28 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Jean Strong has confirmed that the Lytton wildfire is roughly 8,000 hectares in size.

“Ground crews are at the northwest flank to secure the community and there has been some success from ground crews and helicopters,” Strong told Black Press Media.

However, hot, dry and windy conditions mean the fire is expected to grow further through the day.

Because the fire ignited within the fire protection area of the town, the Lytton Fire Brigade is lead with support of BC Wildfire.

———-

It was a long night for Lytton residents, who less than 24 hours ago were forced to quickly escape their community due to a fast-moving fire.

The total devastation from the blaze remains unknown, but footage of the destruction shared Wednesday night shows store buildings, the Lytton hospital and vehicles up in flames.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District added more properties to its evacuation orders, now including:

  • Electoral Area ‘I’: 87 properties under evacuation order, and a further 24 on alert
  • Entire Village in Lytton

Evacuation centres were set up in Lillooet, Boston Bar, Merritt and Chilliwack with hotels being told to expect an onslaught of families and groups needing shelter.

Just how large the very visible blaze is remains unclear, according to the BC Wildfire Service. Crews are battling 78 wildfires in the province.

British Columbians have been quick to show their support, with dozens offering rooms in their homes and space for RVs through a BC Wildfire and Flood Support Facebook group, which was started during the historic 2017 wildfire season.

Black Press Media has reached out to officials for an update on the fire.

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2021bc wildfiresLyttonwildfire

