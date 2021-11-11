The ‘Immortal Poppy’ NFT. (Royal Canadian Legion)

The ‘Immortal Poppy’ NFT. (Royal Canadian Legion)

‘The Immortal Poppy’: Canadian Legion sells NFTs for 100th anniversary

The Legion is selling poppy NFTs this year for the 100 year anniversary of the Canadian poppy

  • Nov. 11, 2021 7:30 p.m.
  • News

By Sobia Moman

The poppy is taking on an immortal and digitized life this year, with the Canadian Legion breaking into the new business of NFTs – also known as non-fungible tokens.

This year marks the 100 year anniversary of the poppy, so The Legion decided to do something special.

NFT are a digital, one-of-a-kind file that is the new way for individuals and corporations to sell forms of art, becoming extremely popular in the last year.

Called “The Immortal Poppy,” the Legion’s NFT is ingrained with the names of the 118,000 soldiers who have given their lives on behalf of Canadians.

Of those soldiers, over 200 were Indigenous Canadians who died during the Second World War.

There are 10 different NFTs which are each dedicated to different fallen soldiers, from a female soldier, to BIPOC soldiers and a soldier who died by suicide.

All of the money raised from the poppy NFT sales will go to the Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund to help Canadian veterans and their families. The fund is for veterans to access services such as assistance for experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder and supporting homeless veterans.

This year’s campaign to raise money for veterans is carrying on the legacy of Madame Anna Guérin, “The Poppy Lady from France.” She was inspired to raise funds for veterans using the poppy, and The Immortal Poppy is the continuation of her goal today.

The NFTs are sold using the Ethereum currency and anyone can purchase them on the website and through OpenSea.

READ MORE: Federal leaders remember sacrifices, injustices endured by Indigenous veterans

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Remembrance DayRoyal Canadian Legion

Previous story
Woman arrested for allegedly threatening bank employee
Next story
105 containers that fell from cargo ship near B.C. believed to have sunk: coast guard

Just Posted

Marianne Van Osch has published two new books this fall, Letters from Bradley Creek and Six Who Served. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Local books chronicle life in a different time

Richard Clark-McKay and Robert Catto, right, of the Canadian Rangers at the Remembrance Day ceremonies in 100 Mile House Thursday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Lest we forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies held in 100 Mile House

100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Woman arrested for allegedly threatening bank employee

Master Warrant officer Brooklynn McMichael goes over the basics of being a cadet at the 2887 RMR RCAC’s first in-person meeting last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Local cadets return to the parade ground