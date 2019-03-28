Local Shriners pose for a picture outside the 100 Mile Free Press office. Millar Hill photo.

The Big Country Shrine Club’s annual king crab and prime rib dinner is back

The Big Country Shrine Club’s annual king crab and prime rib dinner is back for it’s sixth year.

The dinner will be held on Saturday, March 30 at the 100 Mile Community Hall. Included is an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Each year, the Big Country Shrine Club puts on this fundraiser as their driving force to raise funds to offset the transportation and accommodation costs of sick children and their families to hospitals.

Locally, the Big Country Shrine Club is currently supporting two children.

There will be a live and silent auction for guests to bid on. Some of the items include – a fishing trip at the Fraser River, a gift of flight valued at $2900, a resort stay in Puerto Vallarta and more.

Tickets are being sold for $75 a piece. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The Big Country Shrine Club's annual king crab and prime rib dinner is back

