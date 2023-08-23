The 2023 Cariboo Calling is on stands now

The 2023 Cariboo Calling is on stands now

The 2023 issue of Cariboo Calling is now on newsstands

Pick up your free copy and enjoy exploring rodeo in the South Cariboo

Buckle Up, this year’s issue of Cariboo Calling is now available for pickup.

For decades now, rodeos have brought people from across the South Cariboo together. Whether you call them rodeos, stampedes or gymkhanas, these events have been an integral part of life for as long as any of us can remember.

The Cariboo has long prided itself on having a pioneer and Western sense of identity, manifested in the strong ranching spirit that underpins communities like 100 Mile House, Bridge Lake and Clinton. Rodeos help us stay connected to that heritage and remember those who helped build our communities.

This year for Cariboo Calling, the 100 Mile Free Press editorial team wanted to explore the many facets of rodeo. From its humble origins to the present day, featuring the people, animals and groups that run these cornerstone summer events.

We found it’s a culture that has remained strong, even in the face of changing times. As conversations about safety and the treatment of animals are set to grow in the coming years, we hope these stories will help give non-rodeo folk the context for why people love the rodeo.

We hope you enjoy it – Ride ‘em cowboys!

