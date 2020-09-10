Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands of dollars in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

A truck with U.S. plates was vandalized on Thursday morning, causing several thousand dollars in damage to the vehicle. (Jonathan Vidalin/Twitter)

A truck with a Texas license plate was badly vandalized in Victoria this week.

Jonathan Vidalin took to Twitter on Thursday morning, posting photos of his father’s truck. The words Trump, USA and Pro Trump were spray-painted on the sides of the white truck. Vidalin noted the windshield had been smashed and the license plate was stolen.

Vidalin’s father has been in Victoria for almost three months, visiting family and helping out his son.

READ ALSO: B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

“My wife and I just had a baby – his first grandchild and we just moved,” tweeted Vidalin. “He did his two-week quarantine. He is Canadian and can’t even vote for or against Trump.”

Victoria police were notified of the vandalism in the 1400-block of Mallek Crescent just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. Const. Cam MacIntyre said the spray paint caused several thousand dollars in damage.

READ ALSO: Having a U.S. license plate is not a crime, police say

“This is unacceptable. We are investigating this file and hope that someone in the public has information regarding this incident. People with out of country plates are here in B.C. for a variety of reasons and we need to be focused as a community on taking care of one another and acting with compassion, rather than ignorance,” said MacIntyre in an email to Black Press Media.

According to MacIntyre this would not be considered a hate crime but could be classified as mischief over $5,000. He was not aware of any similar incidents being reported to police locally.

In May, a man living in Revelstoke with an Albertan licence plate had his car keyed with a note left telling him to “f**k off back to Alberta.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VicPD