Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

A member of Takla Nation will be serving another term as regional chief for the BC Assembly of First Nations (BCAFN).

Terry Teegee was re-elected for a three-year term during BCAFN’s 17th annual general meeting held online Nov. 18.

He was running against Cheryl Casimer of the Ktunaxa Nation who currently resides in Ts’il Kaz Koh (Burns Lake) with her partner Chief Dan George.

Also elected through BCAFN’s first virtual election is female youth representative Taylor Behn-Tsakoza of Fort Nelson First Nation.

We Wai Kai (Cape Mudge) Chief Brian Assu and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc (Kamloops) Chief Rosanne Casimir were acclaimed to BCAFN’s board of directors last month.

“The BCAFN is looking forward to working with the chiefs and leaders to confront the challenges of our time including COVID-19, policing and justice, climate emergency and a ‘new future’ post-pandemic era,” BCAFN said in a Nov. 18 news release.

