Terry Fox Run is back at Centennial Park on Sept. 15

Last year’s Terry Fox Run had a pretty good turnout according to former organizer Sharon Sund. File photo.

Inspired by Dick Traum, the first amputee to complete the New York City Marathon, a young man called Terry Fox set out from St. John’s, N.L. on April 12, 1980. He planned on completing his journey in Victoria.

Fox’s run across Canada, known as the Marathon of Hope, was an effort to raise money and awareness for cancer research. Fox himself, had his right leg amputated after a battle with osteosarcoma, a cancerous tumour in a bone, usually found around the knee and the most common form of bone cancer.

Unfortunately, the Marathon of Hope ended prematurely in September of 1980 outside of Thunder Bay due to his health. Fox died at the age of 22 on June 28, 1981, in New Westminster after the disease continued to spread, but his legacy lives on throughout Canada and the world with the Terry Fox Run and the Terry Fox Foundation.

The run in 100 Mile House, which began in the mid 80’s, will start and end in Centennial Park on Sept. 15.

“We volunteered to organize the Terry Fox Run in 100 Mile House because the last organizer – who did a wonderful job – has to move from 100 Mile House. Michelle [Taylor] has organized the Terry Fox for three years on Gabriola Island. Both Michelle and I have lost our mother to cancer, so you can see why we feel strongly about this event,” said Burnis Taylor, one of the organizers this year.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the run will start at 10.

There will be a five-kilometre run and a one-kilometre run. The former route will leave Centennial Park heading west on First Street to Birch Avenue, heading south on Birch to Horse Lake Road. Runners will then turn north on the Centennial Park Walk Trail back to the starting line.

The one-kilometre run starts at Centennial Park heading west on First Street, south on Cedar Avenue and back to the park.

“After the run, we will be having live music for three hours at the park,” said Taylor. “Performers will be Richard Minato and Bob Westfall. The 100 Mile House Lions Club will be cooking hot dogs by donation with all proceeds going to the Terry Fox Foundation.”

For every dollar donated to the Terry Fox Foundation, $.82 is put towards cancer research. The Terry Fox Run, as of January 2018, has raised $700 million (CAD), as per the Terry Fox Foundation.

“We are hoping to make this a family event. Everyone is welcome.”