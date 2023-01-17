A tentative contract has been reached for 21,700 people who work in B.C.’s private homes, group homes, residential living centres, child development and mental-health centres. (pixabay photo)

A tentative contract has been reached for 21,700 people who work in B.C.’s private homes, group homes, residential living centres, child development and mental-health centres. (pixabay photo)

Tentative contract reached for thousands of health support workers in B.C.

Details of three-year contract being withheld pending ratification vote

Thousands of health-care support workers in British Columbia have a tentative contract agreement after a year of talks.

The BC General Employees’ Union and Health Employers Association announced the agreement Monday, saying it was reached early Sunday morning.

The contract covers 21,700 people who work in private homes, group homes, residential living centres, child development, mental-health centres and other programs around B.C.

The union says in a statement the deal represents substantial gains that workers had identified, such as significant wage increases, protecting workers’ benefits and greater control over working conditions.

Full details of the contract won’t be released until after the ratification vote, but the union says it’s a three-year term with general wage increases in each year, and contains a clause for low-wage redress for some workers.

The BCGEU represents about 13,000 of the workers under the contract, while representatives of other unions, including Hospital Employees, CUPE, Health Sciences Association and BC Nurses Union, were also at the negotiation table.

RELATED: B.C. paramedics union, province agree on tentative new contract

RELATED: B.C. teachers strongly approve three-year contract with pay boost, added benefits

BC legislatureHealth

Previous story
Nearly 30 years after being found guilty of murder, sisters’ conviction under review
Next story
As NDP gathers to talk strategy, MPs vow to keep Liberals at their word on pharmacare

Just Posted

The Osprey Ranch sign, which was swept away by flooding near Spences Bridge in November 2021, takes a well-deserved rest after being found near Gibsons on the Sunhine Coast in January 2023, only a little the worse for wear after its long journey. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Ranch sign swept away near Spences Bridge in 2021 floods found after 350 km journey

RCMP released an image of person suspected of robbing a woman at a Quesnel ATM Jan. 13. (RCMP handout)
Masked robber holds up ATM user in downtown Quesnel

100 Mile Fire Rescue chief Roger Hollander reviews the call stats for 2022. Hollander said he anticipates even more calls for service in 2023. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Call list increasing for fire department

From the Free Press Archives
ARCHIVES: In 1962 William Baldus saved the lives of three men