Temporary road closure in effect for 1100 Road due to Flat Lake wildfire

Move as made as a result of increased traffic in the area

A temporary road closure is in effect for the “1100 Road” to protect first responders battling the Flat Lake fire.

BC Wildfire Service said as first responders continue their efforts on the ground firefighters, heavy equipment and operators will be working on the Forest Service Roads in the area. The move to temporarily close the road was put in place to “protect the first responders working along the road and to keep the public safe while heavy equipment are working along the roadway,” according to an update.

The Flat Lake wildfire, about 27 kilometres southwest of 100 Mile House, was most recently mapped at 53,211 hectares and remains out of control. BC Wildfire Service said machine guards on the north and west flanks have been completed and they are planning for potential ignition operations depending on weather, fire activity and anticipated conditions.

More to come.


100 Mile HouseB.C. Wildfires 2021Cariboo Regional District

