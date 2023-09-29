Temporary clinic returns primary health care to Lytton

The Klowa Art cafe in Lytton after the June 30, 2021 wildfire. A temporary primary care facility has been opened in Lytton First Nation, offering primary care services for the first time since the fire. (Photo credit: Meghan Fandrich)

A temporary primary care clinic has opened in the Lytton First Nation, providing residents in Lytton and surrounding areas with access to many health care services locally for the first time since the devastating 2021 wildfire razed the community health centre.

The clinic will provide the local residents who have returned access to a modern facility while planning and construction of a new permanent health facility continues in the next few years, Interior Health said.

“Re-establishing health services and connecting patients to a primary care provider has been a high priority and one of many steps in rebuilding Lytton after the devastation by wildfires,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement.

The wildfire began on June 20, 2021, following three days of record-breaking heat in which temperatures in the community reached 49.6C, the hottest day ever recorded in Canada. The fire burned 90 per cent of the structures in the community and killed two people.

As recently as June of this year, residents were publicly questioning why rebuilding had not yet begun. Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor called the opening of the temporary clinic an important milestone in restoring medical services to all community members.

The clinic will offer appointments with two visiting doctors who will see patients on a rotating basis and two registered nurses, as well as an Aboriginal patient navigator. In addition to doctor appointments, the clinic will offer mental health, substance abuse, home health and public health services, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Susan Brown, president of Interior Health, thanked the Lytton First Nation for making the clinic possible and working with the regional health authority to re-establish primary care services in the community. Lytton itself is a village of 210 inhabitants, according to the most recent census, but over 1,000 people live in the surrounding Nlaka’pamux communities. Those include the Lytton First Nation, Kanaka Bar Indian Band, Nicomen Indian Band, Siska First Nation, Skuppah Indian Band, and Cook’s Ferry First Nation.

“The opening of the temporary building is a welcomed event. Now the members of the Nlaka’pamux communities along with the Village of Lytton and others can look forward to the service delivery and support that is critically important to all,” said Debbie Abbott, executive director of the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council.

