Temperatures plunge in Chilcotin, -47C at Puntzi Mountain

Max William captured a pictured of his thermometer at Chilanko Forks, in the Chilcotin Dec. 19 at 4 a.m. (Max William photo)

Temperatures ranging from -34C in Williams Lake, to -41C in 100 Mile House to -46.5C at Puntzi Mountain are being recorded Monday, Dec. 19.

School buses servicing the 100 Mile House area are not running.

In Williams Lake, buses are still running, however, there are several buses in the rural area are not running due to mechanical issues, according to the district’s website. Buses not running are; #18 in the Big Lake area, #27 Anahim Lake and Nimpo Lake, #31 at Horsefly Lake, #24 Alexis Creek, #28 Nemiah, #12 Horsefly area and #38 Tatla Lake area.

There is an extreme cold warning in place for the Cariboo Chilcotin this week.

