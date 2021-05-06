The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)

Telus tower proposed for Horse Lake Road

CRD will consider a proposal for wireless telecommunications facility.

The Cariboo Regional District will consider a proposal by Telus to construct a wireless telecommunications facility on Horse Lake Road.

The 45-metre tower is pitched for an undeveloped, heavily treed lot within the Agricultural Land Reserve, 14 kilometres southeast of 100 Mile House. Telus is seeking the CRD’s support Friday to move ahead with the project, which will “dramatically enhance service to residents in the broader area of Horse Lake,” spokesperson Lena Chen said in an email to the Free Press.

“The demand for enhanced wireless networks within the Cariboo Region, including Horse Lake, has continued to increase in the last year, as more of us are working from home and staying virtually connected to family and friends,” Chen said. “A reliable wireless signal is not only important for residents and local businesses to stay connected on a daily basis, but also because it enhances safety around town as more than 70 per cent of all calls to 911 these days come from a cell phone.”

The proposed installation consists of a triangular galvanized self-support tower structure with 18-panel antennas, a microwave dish and a three-metre lightning rod mounted at the top of the tower. An equipment shelter will be located near the base of the tower enclosed by a chain-link fence, occupying an area of 20 by 20 metres. An access road will also need to be constructed from North Shore Drive.

Chen said Telus is currently in the public consultation phase of the process, which includes continuing to work collaboratively with the local community. She added the cell tower location is on undeveloped land set back from residences.

Maureen LeBourdais, Director of Area F – Horsefly, Likely and 150 Mile House – and chair of the region’s broadband committee, said Tuesday she didn’t know much about the proposal, but noted “there’s a lot of activity with Telus right now so that’s good news.”

READ MORE: Starlink beta gets uptake in South Cariboo

The move comes as the region is in the midst of a regional broadband and cellular survey, struck late last year to determine gaps in internet and cell coverage across the region. LeBourdais agreed there’s an increasing need for services, especially as more people purchase seasonal homes in the Cariboo, or are moving here permanently.

Initial findings from the survey suggest that while there is good connectivity in the Highway 97 corridor, it is lacking in areas off the main roads, especially where there is low population density. Some of the areas lacking in service, she said, are along Highway 20, the Horsefly-Likely Road and Highway 24.

The biggest challenge for the CRD is whether it should try and upgrade those pockets with some service or tackle those with no service at all.

“There are so many seasonal people who come in. A lot of these people are choosing to move up here. Whether that will persist after COVID remains to be seen,” she said. “What we’re finding is people are moving up from populated areas and settling here. They do have expectations of having the infrastructure that they’re used to.”

The results of the survey are expected to come back to the CRD shortly, at which time the board will look at how it wants to tackle the problem. This could include having it done in-house, or establishing community working groups that involve tourism, First Nations and business. LeBourdais also intends to speak to other regional districts to see what they have done for their own strategies.

She noted that while some people are jumping on the Starlink bandwagon, one size doesn’t fit all in the Cariboo, which has geographical challenges such as hills and valleys and plains.

“The tougher decision is how we’re going to implement this.”


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1 in 4 camping reservations cancelled in B.C. amid COVID-19 travel restrictions
Next story
NDP promises foreign buyers’ tax, half a million new homes to cool housing market

Just Posted

The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)
Telus tower proposed for Horse Lake Road

CRD will consider a proposal for wireless telecommunications facility.

(Kamloops This Week file photo)
Probe into TNRD spending taken over by federal police unit

Financial Integrity Sensitive Investigations Unit is now reviewing the case

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Stolen truck found broken down on Highway 97C, Williams Lake suspect arrested near Ashcroft

A security guard first noticed the truck, and thought it looked suspicious

Janet Wright, 82. has been skiing since she was in her 20s and has regularly skied 50 km a day at least once each winter just to prove she can. (Photo submitted)
Nordic skiers track record year, personal bests

Oban Chambers, 9, and Janet Wright, 82, clocked the most miles these season

Amanda Patterson is excited to open the South Cariboo Farmers' Market at the South Cariboo Rec Centre this Friday, May 7. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Farmers, crafters get set for market

South Cariboo Farmer’s Market opens on Friday, May 7.

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Allayah Yoli Thomas had recently turned 12 years old when she died of a suspected drug overdose April 15. (Courtesy of Adriana Londono)
Suspected overdose death of Vancouver Island 12 year old speaks to lack of supports

Allayah Yoli Thomas was found dead by her friend the morning of April 15

More than 6,000 camping reservations in British Columbia were cancelled as a result of a provincial order limiting travel between health regions. (Unsplash)
1 in 4 camping reservations cancelled in B.C. amid COVID-19 travel restrictions

More than 6,000 BC Parks campsite reservations for between April 19 and May 25 have been revoked

B.C. average home price and sales level to 2023, showing steep drop in sales expected next year. (Central 1)
Forecast calls for B.C. home sales to ‘explode,’ then drop off

Average price to rise another 10% in 2021, credit unions say

Members of Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. (File photo)
B.C.-wide #DayOfMusic to feature 100-plus free virtual concerts May 15

‘Our colleagues across the province have figured out new ways to perform and connect,’ VSO boss says

Two passengers were recently fined thousands of dollars after they faked their pre-flight COVID-19 test results. (Paul Clarke/Black Press)
2 passengers in Canada fined thousands for faking pre-flight COVID-19 tests

The government issued a warning Thursday to others thinking of doing the same – do it and you’ll be ordered to pay

(File)
With revenge porn on the rise in 2021, B.C. seeks feedback for new legislation

New legislation could help victims take down images and receive compensation

A black bear made a visit to downtown Vancouver Tuesday, May 4. The animal was spotted on train tracks in Gastown shortly after at 2:30 p.m. (Twitter/Craig Minielly)
VIDEO: Black bear spotted meandering around downtown Vancouver

The bear was reportedly tranquilized by conservation officers Tuesday afternoon

Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Interior Health locks out Kelowna martial arts gym following COVID violations

Actions were taken after all other steps to gain compliance were exhausted, says health authority

Most Read