The new Telus cell tower in Forest Grove and is now up and running, barring a few signal tests and tweaking. (Michael Gent photo)

Telus tower boosts cell coverage in Forest Grove

Cell tower still requires some tinkering and tweaking.

While it still requires some tinkering and tweaking, Forest Grove’s new Telus cell tower is officially up and running this week.

Amanda Usher, Andre Electronic’s Expert manager and local Telus dealer, said the tower, which was built over the course of the last year, is intended to expand rural cell phone coverage and make it easier to provide the area with high-speed internet and Telus Rural Smart hubs.

Usher said they will be doing some signal testing over the next few days to make sure the tower is working properly and determine just how far its area of coverage extends. She said that when she went out to test the range earlier this week she was able to get a signal from 100 Mile House to Forest Grove and then out partway to Ruth Lake, as well as almost to the Canim Lake Band.

“It’s now just a matter of tweaking, testing and fine-tuning and it should be good to go,” Usher said.

She can’t say for sure when it will be done but added that if anyone wishes to assist them in determining the signal area they’re welcome to call Andre’s to report where they’re receiving it. However, those having signal problems should call Telus’ technical support directly, Usher said, as they have more tools and abilities to determine why there is an issue.

Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner said from her understanding, the new tower is meant to provide coverage for all of the Canim-Hendrix and she welcomes the prospect of increasing cellphone coverage as a whole.

“I think it’s great, very much needed in the area,” Wagner said.

Wagner said she hopes to see more cell towers in the area, especially near her own home in Canim Lake and added the CRD is planning to look into which parts of the Cariboo still need coverage. Before they consider implementing any concrete plans Wagner said they need to do a formal needs assessment and come up with a strategic plan, something they intend to do in the near future.

