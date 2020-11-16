Telus Smart Hubs are coming to Clinton. (File photo).

Telus Smart Hubs are coming to Clinton. (File photo).

Telus Smart Hubs available in Clinton customers

Thanks to a new tower, high-speed internet is now available.

Thanks to a new tower, high-speed internet is now available to Clinton’s Telus customers via Telus Smart Hubs.

Amanda Usher, Andre’s Electronic Expert’s manager and local Telus representative, said this latest tower is part of Telus’s ongoing effort to bring better internet services to Cariboo Chilcotin communities. She said there are up to 400 addresses that qualify for it and will allow people to get plans ranging from 100 gigabytes for $65 a month, 500 gigabytes for $80 a month to a full terabyte for $115 a month.

“(The Telus Smart Hub) you pretty much plug it in like a toaster and we activate everything for you in-store. It’s good to go, no need for installation or anything,” Usher said.

While this internet service is available wherever you can get cell service in Clinton, Usher said that it’s limited only to the town proper.

In addition to Clinton, smart hubs are now available in 100 Mile House, Bridge Lake, Green Lake, Forest Grove and anywhere else rural in the Cariboo, Usher said, so long as a Telus tower is close enough.

The tower recently built in Forest Grove, she added, will be upgraded in the near future to support calling and texting as well as internet services.

If anyone has questions about accessing any of their services, Usher encourages people to reach out to her at Andre’s. That way they can get their smart hub set up early and installing it will be as simple as just taking it home and plugging it in.

