Telus proposes new site for a cell tower in Forest Grove

Aerial view of the proposed location for the new Telus cell tower site. Google Maps image.

Telus is proposing a second location for a cell tower in Forest Grove after residents rejected the first.

A public meeting will be held at the Forest Grove Community Centre on Aug. 14, to discuss the facility’s new proposed site. According to a news release, the consultation process will provide an opportunity for residents, stakeholders and landowners to obtain detailed information regarding the proposal and to provide comments for consideration.

Inquiries that are received will be logged and submitted to the Cariboo Regional District and ISED as part of the application for the approval of the site.

The first consultation was for the tower to be located behind the fire hall in Forest Grove on Canim-Hendrix Road. As a result of the public’s concern, the company decided to look for a new potential location to relocate the tower further away from the school.

“The company has found another site and feel it’s an ideal place to have the tower,” said Margo Wagner, chair of the Cariboo Regional District. “This is the meeting to hear if there are any concerns from the general public and talk to representatives from Telus about wireless coverage.”

There has been a public demand to improve the wireless service in Forest Grove and the surrounding areas.

“The cellphone signal in Forest Grove is horrible,” said Wagner. “This tower is going to be 45 metres in height and they feel this will increase the wireless range.”

The new location is on land that is privately owned. The proposal is for a 45.6-metre self-support tower structure with nine initial panel antennas, three future panel antennas and two future microwave antennas. The site will include a 20m by 20m equipment compound which includes an equipment shelter, generator, transformer and propane tank near the base.

The site would be located at 4592 Chuckwagon Trail in Forest Grove. The upcoming meeting will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14.