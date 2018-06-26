Telephone scam artists claim to be firefighters

B.C. residents receive calls from scammers claiming to be raising money for firefighters’ charity

The RCMP says there is a new telephone scam making the rounds in Northern B.C.

According to a press release, Prince George residents have recently been targeted with calls from someone claiming to be a representative of the Prince George Fire Fighters who then tried to solicit funds for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

While the Prince George Fire Fighters do fundraise for Muscular Dystrophy Canada, they only do so in the second week of September and they do not call members of the public to ask for money. Instead, they set up in public locations around Prince George.

Sgt. Chris Riddle with the Quesnel RCMP says that the scam has not been reported to them. However, some residents have claimed on social media that they have received similar calls.

READ MORE: Revenue Canada scam swindles $3,000 from B.C. resident

Riddle says if you believe you are being scammed, you should hang up the phone.

“Definitely do not give them any information,” says Riddle, “and if you are concerned about a business or company soliciting you for information, hang up.

“Go into the yellow pages or on your phone to find the actual number to call them back at, and then call and inquire that way.”

He adds if you don’t know who is on the other end of the line, you should never give away your personal information.


