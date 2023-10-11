A teenager was arrested after a fire was set in a BC Ferries ship’s washroom. (Black Press Media Photo File)

A teenager was arrested after a fire was set in a BC Ferries ship’s washroom. (Black Press Media Photo File)

Teenager arrested after fire set in washroom on BC Ferries ship

Ship was headed to Swartz Bay

A 16-year-old male was arrested by RCMP after a fire was set on board a BC Ferries vessel on Oct. 10.

Just past 8:30 p.m., Sidney/North Saanich RCMP officers were alerted by BC Ferries that an individual had started a fire inside a BC Ferries vessel’s washroom. The vessel was docked at the Swartz Bay terminal and once police boarded the vessel, they arrested and escorted a youth off the ship.

“The extent of the damage remains under investigation,” said Cpl. Alex Berube, in a statement. “The youth was later released and is set to appear in court at a later date.”

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact them at 250-656-3931.

ALSO READ: ‘Pretty much screwed’: Saanich tenant slams lack of pet-friendly rentals

BCFerriesfire

Previous story
100 Mile RCMP responded to fiery crash on Highway 97 Saturday morning
Next story
PODCAST: COVID, flu update with Dr. Reka Gustafson

Just Posted

The 100 Mile House Wranglers huddle up to listen to head coach Dale Hladun during a game in September. The Wranglers have lost five games this season and won only one, largely due to frequent penalties, Hladun said. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House Wranglers on thin ice following string of losses

Bull Fighter Cody Call is tended to by Kendra Rolston of Unlimited Medical Services Saturday, April 15 after getting hit by a bull. He suffered a serious shoulder separation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Calling: For some, the rodeo has been bred into them

RCMP vehicle. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile RCMP responded to fiery crash on Highway 97 Saturday morning

The Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Canim-Hendrix Road on Saturday. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Fire near Forest Grove levels house