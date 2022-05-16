The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating the Prince George RCMP after a teen boy reprotedly fleeing arrest was struck by a civilian driver and seriously injured. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating the Prince George RCMP after a teen boy reprotedly fleeing arrest was struck by a civilian driver and seriously injured. (Black Press Media file photo)

Teen struck by civilian driver while allegedly fleeing arrest in Prince George

Police watchdog investigating after boy sustained serious injuries

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a teen boy, who was reportedly fleeing from RCMP, was struck and seriously injured by a civilian driver in Prince George.

Police say they were patrolling the CN Fair Grounds on Saturday (May 14) night around 10 p.m. when security staff flagged them down to report a fight. They say an officer approached a teen boy who security said was involved and told him he was being arrested.

Police say the boy fled and was struck by a driver traveling southbound on Ospika Boulevard. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Prince George RCMP is investigating the initial allegation of assault, and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is investigating what role officers’ actions may have had in the teen being subsequently struck and injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or on its website iiobc.ca.

READ ALSO: Inquest to begin in N.B. police shooting of Indigenous woman during wellness check

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultBritish ColumbiaPolice

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. to launch ‘circle of care’ for neurodiverse kids but parents have many questions
Next story
Citizen science whale observers worry humpbacks being harassed

Just Posted

Lisa De Paoli, who sits on the board of the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation, has started a local campaign to make quilts for residential school survivors. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Quilts for Survivors ‘made with love’

100 Mile Lions player David Aguinillo misses kicking the ball as 108 Mile Ranch Lions player Zander Merkel put some pressure on him during a game Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Soccer “as it should be” in 100 Mile House

The typewriter used to produce the first newspaper in 100 Mile House is preserved at the 108 Mile Heritage site. In 1960, former Vancouver Sun reporter Carol Shaw moved from Vancouver to 100 Mile House and realized the community needed a newspaper. In 1965, the 100 Mile Herald, run by Shaw, and the South Cariboo Advertiser, owned by Steve Smele, was purchased by Herald House Publications Ltd. The new paper carried the masthead of the 100 Mile News Herald and in 1967 became the 100 Mile Free Press. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)
Who dunnit murder mystery in 108 Mile Ranch

Samara Mitchell, left, Olivia Gobin and Carter Hain collect soft plastics at 100 Mile Elementary. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile students learn value of recycling