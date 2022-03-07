Tamara Lich, organizer for a protest convoy by truckers and supporters demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, delivers a statement during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Tamara Lich, organizer for a protest convoy by truckers and supporters demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, delivers a statement during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Tamara Lich, one of core ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers, gets bail under conditions

Lich must abide by several conditions, including having no contact with fellow convoy organizers

Tamara Lich, one of the principal organizers of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks, has been granted bail on a $25,000 bond.

Lich was initially denied bail on Feb. 22 after Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois deemed her detention was “necessary for the protection and safety of the public.”

Lich’s lawyer launched a bail review, arguing that decision may have been tainted by the fact that Bourgeois ran as a federal Liberal candidates in the 2011 election and expressed that her own community had been affected by the protest.

On Monday, Superior Court Justice John M. Johnston found no merit to those arguments.

But he says he did find several other errors of law in that decision, and says the risk of releasing Lich can be addressed by a new surety proposed by the defence. Lich must abide by several conditions, including having no contact with fellow convoy organizers, and she has been ordered to leave Ottawa within 24 hours.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Indigenous-focused coursework to be a high school graduation requirement in B.C.
Next story
B.C. begins cleanup, reconstruction of fire-destroyed Lytton

Just Posted

Ross and Marcia Marks, known as Mr and Mrs 100 Mile, celebrate their marriage in 1952. (100 Mile Free Press Historical Photo)
ARCHIVES: ‘Mr. and Mrs. 100 Mile’ celebrate 50 years of marriage in 2004

Simon Van Dyk pours over his latest quilting creation are Carefree Manor. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Woodworker finds quilting passion

Pianist Joelle Kuyek performed Mozart's Fantasia in D Minor without the help of sheet music during a Festival of the Arts recital Sunday. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Music students return to local festival stage

Backyard poultry owners and small-scale producers are invited to an educational forum in 100 Mile House March 12. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Small-scale producers invited to poultry forum