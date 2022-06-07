Fishermen are asked to look out for blue tags on fish they catch in lakes stocked by the province. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Fishermen are asked to look out for blue tags on fish they catch in lakes stocked by the province. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Tagged fish introduced to South Cariboo Lakes

Rewards are offered to turn tags into the Ministry of Forests

Anglers at Sheridan Lake are being asked to keep an eye out for tagged fish this summer.

Mike Ramsay, the Cariboo region’s senior fisheries biologist for the Ministry of Forests, said they are introducing a new strain of rainbow trout to the lake. Dubbed the Horsefly strain, these fish are intended to increase the diversity of the lake and give anglers more fish to catch.

“Along with the study of the Horsefly fish, we’re putting ‘$100 reward’ tags in fish. They’re already in Deka, Bridge and Horse lakes, so anglers should look out for two tags sticking out of the dorsal fin of the fish,” Ramsay said. “Those tags will have a number to call and it’s really important you return them because they’re carrying a transmitter that goes to computers in the lake.”

Ramsay said that if you harvest the fish they want information on what the fish is eating, how big it’s grown and where it was caught. It helps his team evaluate the stocking of the lakes and what they can change to make things better in the future. If you don’t want to harvest the fish, he said anglers can just write down the tag’s number or cut it off and then bring it to him.

Ramsay shared this information at the Sheridan Lake spawning channel’s 30th-anniversary celebration. He answered several questions from the public and stressed the importance of anglers not overharvesting the lake’s rainbow trout population this summer. Ramsay said that’s part of the reason fish populations have declined in recent years. Even if a skilled angler could catch up to 30 or 40 a day, Ramsay would advise they only catch what they need rather than try and beat some record.

“Stockfish are put here for people to take but you don’t want to unduly burden those fish. When water temperatures start getting in the upper 20s fish get stressed and they don’t release as well,” Ramsay said. “If you’re concerned about those fish surviving release, it’s probably time not to catch so many.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House

Previous story
Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote
Next story
Lost emails, delays: Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry uncovers new RCMP snags

Just Posted

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Montreal, Friday, April 15, 2022. Price is the winner of the 2022 Bill Masterton Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadiens’ Price wins Masterton for perseverance, dedication

Following a night of heavy rains Sunday, June 5, the Fraser River is much higher than usual Monday morning seen here from the Sheep Creek Bridge west of Williams Lake. A rock that is usually exposed is now underwater which is very rare, said one resident. (Photo submitted - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Fraser River high following night of rain in Cariboo Chilcotin

Mike Ramsay, the Ministry of Forests’ senior fisheries biologist for the Cariboo region, meets with Bob Oswald at the Sheridan Lake’s spawning channel 30th celebration. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Tagged fish introduced to South Cariboo Lakes

Carmen Dykstra has spent years perfecting the art of face painting and henna tattoo, skills she employs at festivals, farmers markets and weddings. (Amanda Dykstra photo)
Local henna artist drawing interest