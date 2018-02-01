Tabor Ski Resort’s main lodge burned down Wednesday night. (Instagram Photo)

Tabor Ski Resort’s main lodge burns down

Prince George RCMP are on scene as the cause of the fire is investigated.

Fire investigators are continuing to seek the cause of a fire at Tabor Mountain Ski Resort that destroyed its main lodge.

Prince George RCMP said in a release that just after midnight on Feb. 1, they received a call from the Tabor/Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department advising of a structure fire at Tabor Mountain Ski Resort, approximately 30 kilometres east of Prince George.

Officers attended and found the main lodge fully engulfed in flames. No one was believed to have been inside.

Although the cause has yet to be determined, police will remain on scene until such time that fire investigators can make a determination.

If you have any information about this incident, Prince George RCMP asks you to contact them at (250) 561-3300 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.

