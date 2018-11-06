Ralph Fossum (left), Maureen Pinkney, Mitch Campsall, Dave Mingo and Chris Pettman posing for a picture after the meeting. Max Winkelman photo.

Swearing in a ‘historic moment,’ says mayor

First time a First Nations person is at the table

Re-elected mayor Mitch Campsall noted during the inaugural meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 6 that it was a historic moment as it was the first time a First Nations person, Chris Pettman, was at the table.

From the invocation, delivered by Hillside Community Church pastor Clint Lang, there was an emphasis on teamwork. Something that was echoed by Campsall in respect to both within council chambers as well as other local governments in form of the Canim Lake Band (CLB) and the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

“Reality is the South Cariboo is one of a few that are actually working together. Every time we don’t work together it costs us money.”

Campsall also welcomed the two new councillors (Maureen Pinkney and Chris Pettman) as well as the returning councillors (Dave Mingo and Ralph Fossum).

“I’m really looking forward to the next four years. I think we’re going to have an incredible four years.”

The meeting was also attended by CRD Chair Margo Wagner (on behalf of the CRD) and Chief Helen Henderson (on behalf of the CLB).

In terms of appointments, Campsall was appointed for the CRD, with Pinkney as the alternate, as well as for Cariboo-Chilcotin/Lillooet RAC with Mingo as the alternate.

Campsall, Mingo and Fossum were selected as signing-authorities along in conjunction with staff members Roy Scott, Flori Vincenzi and Tammy Boulanger.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Just Posted

Slushy sections on Highway 97 from Clinton to the south of 100 Mile House

There is a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight

Hwy 97 closure on Nov. 4 was due to deer collision

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

What do you think of gender “X” being recognized on B.C. IDs?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile Fire Rescue at Lordco on First Street

More details to come.

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

B.C. cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

Most Read