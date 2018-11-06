Swearing in a ‘historic moment,’ says mayor

First time a First Nations person is at the table

Ralph Fossum (left), Maureen Pinkney, Mitch Campsall, Dave Mingo and Chris Pettman posing for a picture after the meeting. Max Winkelman photo.

Re-elected mayor Mitch Campsall noted during the inaugural meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 6 that it was a historic moment as it was the first time a First Nations person, Chris Pettman, was at the table.

From the invocation, delivered by Hillside Community Church pastor Clint Lang, there was an emphasis on teamwork. Something that was echoed by Campsall in respect to both within council chambers as well as other local governments in form of the Canim Lake Band (CLB) and the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

“Reality is the South Cariboo is one of a few that are actually working together. Every time we don’t work together it costs us money.”

Campsall also welcomed the two new councillors (Maureen Pinkney and Chris Pettman) as well as the returning councillors (Dave Mingo and Ralph Fossum).

“I’m really looking forward to the next four years. I think we’re going to have an incredible four years.”

The meeting was also attended by CRD Chair Margo Wagner (on behalf of the CRD) and Chief Helen Henderson (on behalf of the CLB).

In terms of appointments, Campsall was appointed for the CRD, with Pinkney as the alternate, as well as for Cariboo-Chilcotin/Lillooet RAC with Mingo as the alternate.

Campsall, Mingo and Fossum were selected as signing-authorities along in conjunction with staff members Roy Scott, Flori Vincenzi and Tammy Boulanger.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.