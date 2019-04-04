Swap, sell and get guidance on gardening in 100 Mile House

Getting ready to plant your vegetable garden?

The community is invited to the annual Seedy Saturday on April 6. at the Creekside Seniors’ Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature everything from seed sales and swaps to local foods.

There will be information and display booths about seeds and growing your own vegetables.

Seedy Saturday focuses on sharing knowledge and improving the outcome of people’s gardens – all the while increasing food security in the community.

The event will also include a garage sale, silent auction and activities for children.

For those who have never grown vegetables before, this is a good place to start and for those seasoned growers, there is always something new to learn or share with others.

Seedy Saturday is hosted by the Horse Lake Community Farm Coop. For information or to book a table, call event organizer, Karen Greenwood at 250-395-3580.

There is a $2 suggested donation at the door.

