Sven Road residents band together for fire safety

The Sven Road Community Group is made up of several neighbours including Harald Toebbens (left), Joerg Baumann, Helga Baumann, Christine Wilson, Michaela Toebbens, Micheal Langner and Mike Toth. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The residents of Sven Road have banded together to FireSmart their neighbourhood.

After forming the Sven Road Community Group, they applied for a BC FireSmart grant and received $500 to help FireSmart their community. At a Wildfire Community Preparedness Day on July 2, Christine Wilson — who organized the group — said she and her neighbours discussed how they’d use the money to make their neighbourhood safer.

“When I saw the grant online I thought we should apply for it because it would be a good opportunity to talk about our street and what we’re going to do if there was a fire,” Wilson said. “We just needed to talk about the safety zones, good plants and getting rid of dead trees.”

FireSmarting Sven Road is especially important, Wilson said, because it’s not protected by any local fire department. The road sits just outside the Deka Lake and Lone Butte fire protection zones, a situation that has long frustrated residents.

“You have to be aware and know that if you do dial 9-1-1 your services are going to be longer. We have to be more self-sufficient and you have to rely on your neighbours more,” Wilson said.

A few weeks ago Wilson said that Rob Barnett, a BC Wildfire Service technician, came out to their properties and told them where they should focus their efforts. They’ve already begun clearing deadfall, and intend to clear the recommended 10 metre zone around each of their homes.

However, Wilson and her neighbours aren’t stopping there. They’ve begun petitioning the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) to extend the Lone Butte fire protection zone to include them as well. It’s something Mike Toth said has been tried before.

Before he moved to Sven Road in 2019, Toth’s grandparents owned property in the area and he practically grew up there. During that time, he said, residents petitioned to be included in Lone Butte’s fire protection zone but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Toth said that there are only two insurance companies in Canada that insure homes outside fire protection areas. Their prices are high and nearly identical, and residents pay the insurance on top of the property taxes they pay to the CRD.

“Because we’re in the middle we feel we should be included in one or the other,” Wilson said.

“At the end of the day we’re not asking for something special, we’re just asking to be included in the community because we’re supporting the community financially with our property taxes.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House