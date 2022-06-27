Picture of the Vancouver art gallery from 2014. (Kay Yamagishi/Flickr)

Picture of the Vancouver art gallery from 2014. (Kay Yamagishi/Flickr)

Sustainability, green energy, and world class visual art all meet in new art gallery building

Sustainability, green energy, and world class visual art all meet in new art gallery building

A new building that will connect sustainable energy and world class visual art has just been announced and is set to open in 2027.

Made public by minister of Canadian heritage Pablo Rodriguez and long-standing MP Hedy Fry, the centre will receive $29 million in funding through the federal government and Infrastructure Canada.

As well as being apart of the Vancouver art gallery, the building will also be the first passive house art gallery in North America.

Passive house is an ultra-low energy performance standard within buildings and will further the gallery’s vision of creating safe and inclusive spaces, while meeting Canada’s efficiency standards in the goal of net-zero.

The building itself will showcase a variety of artists local to Canada and from around the world. It will also have a multi-purpose Indigenous community house, public art spaces, a theatre, and initiatives for marginalized groups.

For Fry, this new building will play an important role in supporting the groups that need it most.

“Cultural spaces and institutions like the Vancouver Art Gallery play an important role in supporting vibrant and inclusive communities. They connect the past with the present through exhibits that inform and inspire, they safeguard priceless artefacts and works of art, and they promote the talent of our Canadian artists and creators.”

Previous story
Family of Vancouver cop who died by suicide suing police department, former officers
Next story
B.C. urban mayors ask feds to expand housing affordability, transportation funding

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Mushroom picker found safe and sound

100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Police seek help in identifying assault suspect

The highs for the Cariboo Chilcotin region Monday, June 27 are expected to reach the mid-30s with a special weather alert in effect. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Special weather statement issued for Cariboo Chilcotin, highs of mid 30s Monday

Ingrid Mapson sings with Maggie Rosario during an in-person lesson at her home in 108 Mile Ranch. (Photo submitted)
‘Music is healing’: music teacher finds niche in 108 Mile Ranch