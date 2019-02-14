Suspicious incident turned out to be a dud

Suspicious activity in the Bisset Road area of Buffalo Creek turned out to be a dud.

“A homeowner reported a white truck going in and out of driveways in that neighbourhood and potentially committing criminal activity. The homeowner posted photos online of the alleged suspect vehicle along with further descriptions of the suspects, tire tracks and footwear impressions. This gained significant local attention by community members on social media.”

100 Mile House RCMP contacted the truck’s owner, discussed the incident and confirmed they were looking for the residence of a family member who was renting in that area without knowing the house number.

“The family member was also spoken too, confirming those details. The complainant has been updated and has stated they will be updating and then removing the original social media post.”

The RCMP say they appreciate the quick actions of the homeowner to contact RCMP immediately and to make the public aware of the suspicious event.

“Anyone seeing suspicious activity should contact the 100 Mile House RCMP-GRC immediately or speak with Crimestoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.”