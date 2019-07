Cause is suspected as lightning, reported to be 0.01 hectares in size

The BC Wildfire Service has responded to a spot fire at Boss Creek.

“It is a fire. It’s a spot fire so it’s less than a hectare,” said Erin Bull, a fire information officer with the Cariboo Fire Information Centre.

According to Bull, the fire was caused by lightning. Five firefighters are currently on the scene.

Boss Creek is located north of Canim Lake.

