Suspected car thieves captured walking down B.C. highway

Three individuals from Williams Lake in custody after Gustafson’s Kia break in and theft

A brand new car stolen from Gustafson’s Kia in Williams Lake has been recovered and three suspects arrested near Merritt, B.C.

Early Thursday morning, RCMP officers in Merritt responded to a suspicious occurrence on the Coquihalla Highway where it was reported that three people were walking down the highway. Consequently, the stolen Kia vehicle was located, said Const. Joel Kooger of the Williams Lake.

The officers arrested the suspects in conjunction with the stolen vehicle, who are all from the Williams Lake area. He said they are facing various charges.

“This is another great example of the good work that frontline officers are doing and the collaboration between neighbouring police detachments.”

A grey/silver 2019 Kia Sorento SX was taken from Gustafson’s Kia located at 112 Broadway Avenue North Tuesday evening, March 12. Police were alerted to the crime when a passerby discovered a broken window at the dealership at about 10:30 p.m. It is believed that the culprit broke the window to gain entry to the dealership, and then kicked in an office door to where keys were located.

RCMP attended the scene and suspects were identified through video surveillance, said Kooger.

The names of the accused will not be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

