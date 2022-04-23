100 Mile Fire Rescue respond to a fire at Parkview Apartments early Saturday morning. (Photo submitted)

Suspected arson extinguished at Parkview Apartments

The early morning fire was discovered on Saturday and is suspected to have been intentionally set

100 Mile Fire Rescue suspects an early morning structure fire at Parkview Apartments was set intentionally.

Fire chief Roger Hollander said his department responded to reports of a fire at 3 a.m. on Saturday, April 23. When they arrived he said the crew saw smoke coming from the building and promptly evacuated its residents.

As they evacuated the building they discovered the fire’s location in a small crawl space. Hollander said one of the residents, using a portable fire extinguisher, fought the fire but it had grown too large to be effective. Firefighters then took over and extinguished the blaze and ventilated the building.

“Although the fire is currently under investigation, it is believed to be intentionally set as multiple piles of material were found on fire,” Hollander said.

After ensuring the fire was out, residents were allowed back into the building. In addition to fire rescue the RCMP, BC Ambulance, BC Hydro and Fortis BC all attended the incident.

Anyone with information on the fire can contact RCMP at 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).


