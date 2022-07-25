Suspect in double-homicide in Chilliwack found dead after 4 days at large

The alleged shooter in a double homicide in Chilliwack has been found dead after being at large for four days.

Eric John Shestalo, 50, who was wanted by police following the July 21 fatal shooting at a residence on McNaught Road in Chilliwack was found dead from self-inflicted gunshots in the Bridal Falls area, the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced Monday (July 25).

“Significant police resources were involved in the search for the armed suspect for the past few days,” according to an IHIT spokesperson at a Monday press conference. “And I can advise you that as of today, the suspect was located deceased.”

It comes after IHIT confirmed they found the Jeep YJ belonging to him in the Bridal Falls area.

IHIT announced after 9 p.m. July 21 that Shestalo was “armed and dangerous” and that police were actively searching for him.

There was a heavy police presence in the Bridal Falls area east of Chilliwack on Friday, July 22. That same day, the Jeep YJ that Shestalo was driving was found in that area.

The tragic incident unfolded around 11 a.m. on July 21 where two women and one man were shot at a home in the 9700-block of McNaught Road in Chilliwack.

One of the women died at the scene. The other woman was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital where she later died. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released the names of the two women. The Progress has learned who the victims were but is not releasing their names at this time.

IHIT is also looking for witnesses and video footage. Anyone who was in the area of the 9700-block of McNaught Road between 9 a.m. and noon is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448, or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

