Suspect flees with cash, merchandise in daring 150 Mile gas station armed robbery

The suspect was driving a car with Alberta licence plates, say police

RCMP provided an image of the suspect vehicle. (RCMP handout)

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an early morning armed robbery of the 150 Mile House Esso Wednesday (June 15).

RCMP note that at 4:10 a.m., police were called to the gas station where it was reported that an unknown man walked in, confronted the lone employee, produce a firearm and fled the store with cash and merchandise.

When firearms are present during an offence, the element of danger is quickly elevated, noted Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operation NCO Williams Lake RCMP.

“We are thankful that no one was injured,” he said.

The unknown man was seen getting into a dark Chrysler 200 with Alberta plates and fled the scene.

If you have any information about this, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211

