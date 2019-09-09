Suspect enters guilty plea in connection with 2017 Williams Lake bank robbery

The plea comes almost two years since the CIBC was robbed

The man accused of robbing the CIBC bank almost two years ago entered a guilty plea in Williams Lake Supreme Court Monday, Sept. 9.

Christopher Michael Swain, 41, of 100 Mile House pleaded guilty to robbery in relation to the incident that took place the afternoon of Nov. 28 at the CIBC on Oliver Street in Williams Lake.

A preliminary hearing was held for Swain last fall. A five-day trial had been scheduled to start Oct. 21, 2019.

In December 2017, two Williams Lake men, Bill Drebit and Blaine Grinder were acknowledged by the City of Williams Lake and the RCMP for their efforts to detain the suspect until police arrived on scene of the robbery.

READ MORE: Williams Lake grandfather helped stop CIBC bank robbery in progress

READ MORE: Second bank robbery hero comes forward

Swain has been in custody since 2017. He will be sentenced later this year.

