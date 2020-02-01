A man facing multiple charges in connection to a vehicle and foot chase near Williams Lake Wednesday was released on bail conditions Friday, Jan. 31. (Photo submitted)

Suspect charged in vehicle and foot chase near Williams Lake released on bail conditions

Daniel Oetheimer, 38, faces several charges

A man facing charges stemming from a vehicle and foot chase near Williams Lake this week has been released on bail conditions.

Read more: Two arrested after vehicle and foot chase north of Williams Lake

Daniel Albert Oetheimer, 38, faces multiple charges including flight from police, possession of firearms contrary to order, possession of prohibited firearms, careless use or storage of firearms, careless storage of ammunition and driving while licence is suspended.

Oetheimer was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at a residence on Guide Road near Tyee Lake belonging to his brother where he told police he sometimes stays.

He was arrested about four hours after RCMP made the first attempt to pull over a black and white Ford F150 seen speeding south of Williams Lake. When the truck failed to stop, a multiple RCMP vehicle pursuit resulted and the use of a spike belt by police ultimately stopped the truck near Mountain House Road and Highway 97 north of Williams Lake. Another suspect was arrested within a few minutes of the truck stopping.

RCMP later executed a search warrant at the residence where Oetheimer was staying and seized five firearms and ammunition from inside the cabin and a nearby outbuilding.

A bail hearing was held in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Friday, Jan. 31.

Crown Counsel Julie Dufour requested Oetheimer remain in custody, while defence counsel Richard Kaiser, appearing by phone, requested he be released on conditions.

Judge Peter Whyte granted Oetheimer bail on a $5,000-promise to pay, a weapons prohibition, that he not be in a residence where there are any weapons, and that he not be in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

He must also keep the peace, be of good behaviour and report to Probation Services.

“There is outrageous driving attributed to you,” Whyte told Oetheimer, referencing an RCMP report shared in the hearing, stating he reached speeds in excess of 160 kilometres an hour during attempts to flea from police.

Oetheimer’s first appearance on the charges will be Wednesday, Feb. 26 in Williams Lake Provincial Court.


