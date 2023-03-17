Survey aims to improve local shopping opportunities in 100 Mile House

Shopping habits have changed over the last few years according to the District of 100 Mile House

A short survey posted on the District of 100 Mile House website aims to help improve shopping for local residents while providing support for the retail business community.

An earlier survey conducted a few years ago showed residents shopped out of town mainly for entertainment, household goods, and business supplies.

Over the last two to three years, however, shopping patterns have changed. The information gathered in the survey will help identify what these changes are and the products and services residents want to see locally.

“Gauging residents’ shopping patterns helps to identify strengths and opportunities in the local retail market,” said Joanne Doddridge, the district’s director of economic development and planning.

Knowing how shopping habits have changed will help the district’s economic development efforts to support local businesses, attract retailers, grow the local business sector and slow economic leakage of retail spending.

“The economic landscape is changing and to compete, we need to be flexible and innovative in our approach and take advantage of every opportunity to support locally owned businesses. Information from surveys like this will help us identify the opportunities and how 100 Mile House can support local retail options,” said Mayor Maureen Pinkney.

The survey closes on March 24 and takes 10-15 minutes to complete. All answers are anonymous. Visit www.100milehouse.com/2023survey to participate.

Results will be available in early May.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House