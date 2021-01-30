Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey

Driver in head-on crash in Surrey was suffering possible drug overdose

This marks the third drug-impaired driving incident in a week, Surrey RCMP say

A man was taken to hospital after suffering a possible drug overdose, ending in a head-on crash in Surrey on Friday (Jan. 29).

This marks the third suspected drug-impaired driving incident in one weeks time in the Lower Mainland city.

Around 4:30 p.m., police responded to a multi-vehicle collision near the busy intersection of 152nd Street and Highway 10. At least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

RCMP said the driver of the Jeep drove through the intersection into oncoming traffic. An off-duty officer found the driver unresponsive and in cardiac distress, suffering a possible drug overdose. Paramedics arrived and gave the driver naloxone, which reverses opioid overdoses, and he was taken to hospital.

No one else was seriously injured.

READ ALSO: Serious crash in Surrey shuts down part of Highway 10

Surrey RCMP said officers found drug paraphernalia in the Jeep. The driver has been arrested but charges have not yet been laid.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, Mounties responded to a crash near 128th Street and 102nd Avenue. A grey Acura sedan allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a black Nissan sedan. Both drivers sustained minor injuries.

Officers said drug paraphernalia was found inside the Acura, including prsescription drugs, a used syringe and spoon with residue.

Police said the driver showed physical signs of being impaired by drugs. He was arrested for impaired driving and given a 24-hour notice of prohibition and later release.

Around the same time the next day, a witness reported a man and woman passed out in a running vehicle in the 8000-block of 128th Street in Newton.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigating two impaired driving incidents within 24 hours

Upon arrival, officer found a man in the driver’s seat with a weapon in his waistband. The driver showed signs of impairment when speaking with the officers. He was arrested for impaired driving and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Officers also seized a handgun, ammunition, about six grams of suspected cocaine and cash, as well as open alcohol from inside the vehicle.

The man was taken into custody and later released pending further investigation. He was given a 24-hour driving prohibition.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP say ‘semi-conscious’ driver found with drugs, gun, Jan. 22, 2021


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

impaired drivingsurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. fisherman reels in a whopper while on call with surgeon

Just Posted

Al and Gayle Jones outside the mural depicting Lone Butte’s history (Kelly Sinoski, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Al Jones passionate about history, Lone Butte

President of Lone Butte Historical Association (LBHA) leaves big shoes to fill.

Chris Nickless and Brenda Devine are ecstatic that Starry Nights was able to raise $80,000 for palliative care rooms this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Starry Nights shines bright

Community comes through for the South Cariboo Health Foundation, donating $80,000 to Starry Nights.

Canim Lake Band will lift lockdown at Jan. 29. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
UPDATED: Canim Lake Band lifts lockdown

Public health orders and restrictions on travel into community remain in effect.

A health care worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Dec. 28, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,026 cases remain active in the region

Murray Zelt caught a 27-pound lake trout on Horse Lake on Jan. 27. (Jeff McMichael photo - submitted)
Fisherman lands 27-pound lake trout in Horse Lake

Murray Zelt gets lucky, catching ‘trophy type of fish’

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Driver in head-on crash in Surrey was suffering possible drug overdose

This marks the third drug-impaired driving incident in a week, Surrey RCMP say

Providence Health Care has teamed up with partners, including Island Health, to launch the first remote cochlear implant (CI) mapping program for adults in British Columbia. Duncan’s Alan Holt was one of the first to test it out. (Submitted)
Road to hearing again takes an experimental detour for Vancouver Island man

Remote cochlear clinic offers shorter commute for patients like Duncan’s Alan Holt

Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) aboard the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)
Gilligan’s Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the ‘SS Minnow’

Podcast: Quality Foods founding partner a co-owner of iconic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

Canadians saved a lot of spending money during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a new report (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)
Canadians saved 5x more spending money in 2020: report

Average household savings amounted to $5,816 in 2020, compared to $1,144 the previous year

Most Read