A Surrey man has been charged with using social media to threaten an American journalist. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Crime

Surrey man charged with threatening American journalist

Surrey RCMP say Nicholas Sullivan, 38, was arrested with help of FBI

A Surrey man has been charged with threatening an American journalist online.

Police say Nicholas Sullivan, 38, was charged on Nov. 10 with “five counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm through social media.”

Surrey RCMP say Sullivan allegedly used YouTube and Twitter to send the threats but won’t confirm what they said or how they were delivered.

Police also won’t confirm which journalist was threatened or why but CBC has reported that the threats were sent to prominent CNN anchor Erin Burnett and staff at CNN headquarters in New York.

Police say Sullivan was arrested at his home on July 10 after he was identified as the suspect in June. Police say RCMP worked on this case with U.S. authorities, including the FBI.

Sullivan was released from custody while awaiting his next court appearance later this month.


surrey rcmp

