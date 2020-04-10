The Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the BC SPCA has posted updated photos of the German shepherd puppies left abandoned in a remote area near Port Alberni. The puppies are recovering from surgery with foster families. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

Support ‘overwhelming’ for puppies abandoned on Vancouver Island

BC SPCA raises thousands in one day for medical costs

The Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA has been “overwhelmed” with the outpouring of support for six eight-week-old German shepherd puppies that were found abandoned in a remote area near Port Alberni.

The branch announced on Thursday that the medical costs for the puppies was $4,000.

“We completed our goal in record timing,” an SPCA spokesperson noted on a Facebook post Friday, April 10.

“We are very lucky to have such amazing supporters. Thank you so much!”

READ MORE: BC SPCA seeks help for German shepherd puppies abandoned near Port Alberni

The puppies were found suffering from demodectic mange, flea infestations and some with eyelids damaged from infection.

The mother was never found, according to the SPCA.

“The pups are recovering well after surgeries” and are in foster homes. They should be available for adoption in a couple of weeks. They will be featured on the SPCA’s website and people can apply to adopt them at spca.bc.ca/adopt.

With the SPCA’s doors closed to the public, donations have petered out, says Sam Sattar, the Alberni-Clayoquot BC SPCA manager. “Without the foot traffic, these donations have stopped and we don’t know when we will be able to hold another fundraising event,” he said.

READ MORE: More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the Port Alberni branch can do so online at spca.bc.ca/donations/alberni-clayoquot/. Donations of pet food can also be made in the donation bin at the branch from Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., except Easter Monday.


Most Read