Princeton B.C.’s John Moody caputured the Super Snow Moon Monday, February 18, 2019.

Super snow moon set to rise across B.C.

It is the biggest and brightest moon of the year

Sky gazers will have a second chance tonight to view the Super Snow Moon – the biggest and brightest moon of the year.

A super moon is one that is unusually close to the earth, and traditionally February’s moon is named Snow.

The lunar event is the second of three super moons that occur in 2019, and at its peak the moon will be a short 221,681 miles from earth, according to NASA.

Super moons are most spectacularly viewed as they rise. Their proximity to the horizon creates a “moon illusion” – when objects on the skyline appear dwarfed and out of proportion.

Related: Super blood wolf moon fills Okanagan skies, to photographers’ delight

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’
Next story
Interior Health on high alert for possible measles cases

Just Posted

RCMP arrest two for drug trafficking

The weekly news report from the 100 Mile House RCMP

PSO teachers and grad students will face off for their annual hockey game

The teachers lost last year 16-5

A mind of their own

I was talking to my mom this week, who remarked that kids… Continue reading

Get your cowbells, the Cowboy Concert will be in 100 Mile House on Feb. 16

The matinee show is sold out but tickets are still available for the evening show

Small programs can make a big difference

At the 100 Mile Free Press, we’re currently working on completing this… Continue reading

Mermen calendar targets ‘toxic masculinity,’ raises big money for charities

Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club gave a cheque for more than $202,000 to Violence Prevention NL

Payless to close 248 Canadian stores, saying it’s ‘ill-equipped’ for market

The company will begin closing stores at the end of March

Make sure measles shots up to date, Public Health Agency says

Measles causes high fever, coughing, sneezing and a widespread painful rash

Super snow moon set to rise across B.C.

It is the biggest and brightest moon of the year

‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’: Seven children die in Halifax house fire

A man and woman remained in hospital Tuesday afternoon, the man with life-threatening injuries

Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget

The NDP said in its throne speech last week that affordability will be the hallmark of its initiatives

UPDATED: ‘Violent’ B.C. man back in custody after Alberta arrest

Prince George man with ties to Vernon was being sought by police

After a week away, SNC-Lavalin questions await MPs returning to Parliament

Two have resigned already: Jody Wilson-Raybould was veterans affairs minister and Gerald Butts was Trudeau’s principal secretary

‘How did we get here?’: B.C. mom of transplant recipient worries about measles outbreaks

Addison, 7, cannot get a live vaccine because she has a heart transplant

Most Read