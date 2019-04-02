Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

A 23-year-old student is facing two arson-related charges in connection to the suspicious fires set at Langara College.

The fires broke out at the Vancouver campus on Monday, prompting evacuations of all buildings. No one was hurt. The campus remained closed the next day.

Charged is Nasradin Abdusamad Ali with one count of arson and one count of possessing incendiary material, police said in a news release Tuesday. He is a student at the college and is from Surrey.

Officers had determined a suspect had entered the college with incendiary devices, and may have lit one or more fires before fleeing. Transit police later made an arrest in Surrey.

Const. Jason Doucette said officers eventually recovered “two or three” devices that had allegedly been deliberately placed, and several fires occurred, but an estimate on the damage was not available.

“There were actual fires throughout. Some devices did go off, some didn’t,” he said. “The explosive disposal unit (has) gone through the school, they have located devices, examined them and destroyed them.”

– With files from The Canadian Press

