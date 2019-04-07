Emergency crews are responding to a working third alarm fire with heavy smoke at 843 Craigflower Rd. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Apartment fire on Vancouver Island, reports of multiple people trapped

Emergency crews are responding to a working third alarm fire

Emergency crews are responding to a working third alarm fire with heavy smoke in the 800-block of Craigflower Road.

There have been reports of multiple people trapped in the apartment building.

The top floor appears to be fully engulfed.

More to come.

