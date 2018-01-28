Stories from the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

30 years ago

Members of the Northern Aspen Cooperative (NACO) chopstick factory put their plant on Highway 24 up for sale but were still looking for investors to finance a production startup. NACO president Ernie Mills-Hodgins said hat the company needed about $365,000 to begin production. At the time, the co-op had owned the building for three years but had never gone beyond the prototype stage in producing chopsticks.

27 years ago

Local citizens organized a peace walk to oppose a U.S. “border war” against Iraq’s Saddam Hussein. “This is not the way to solve border problems. They haven’t given sanctions a chance to work,” said Charlene Penner. One group was set to leave from the senior high school and on from the elementary school, meeting at the community hall with speeches by local students and then Cariboo MLA David Zirnhelt.

21 years ago

People in the Cariboo smoked more than the provincial average and had a higher rate of deaths and health problems attributed to smoking and second-hand smoke, according to an Angus Reid survey. According to the survey 36 per cent of Cariboo adults smoked with 33 per cent recorded in 100 Mile House, compared to 32 per cent in Williams Lake and 43 per cent in Quesnel. At the time, 44 per cent of 100 Mile residents surveyed said they opposed a bylaw to restrict smoking in public indoor places.

16 year ago

An estimated 1,433 Ministry of Forests employees were set to lose their jobs over the three coming years. While they said they would be closing offices all around, the 100 Mile office would remain standing, although it was said the office would not be immune to future cuts. The regional office in Williams Lake, the district office in Horsefly and field offices in Likely and Clinton were said to close within the next year.

10 years ago

Then six-year-old Nicole Cooper awoke very early in the morning to the sound of crackling fire. She stayed close to the ground and crawled to her mother’s room. “I could see the flames and then I screamed in her ear, ‘mom there’s a fire!’,” she said. After running to the living room but seeing the fire was too advanced, mother Jennifer Cooper crawled back to the bedroom, shut the door and broke a window before pushing both daughters out. She couldn’t get out herself until she pulled it off the hinges.

