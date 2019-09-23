Stolen truck retrieved in Lac la Hache after owner follows it

100 Mile RCMP responded to 95 complaints and calls for service between Sept. 14 and 23. Some highlights are attached.

Owner follows stolen truck, suspect arrested

On Sept. 22, 100 Mile House RCMP were notified that the registered owner was following his stolen 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. The owner had been advised his vehicle was missing and he used On-Star to locate the truck in 100 Mile House. The owner located his vehicle and attempted to get it to stop. Eventually, On-Star disabled the vehicle 20 km north of Lac la Hache on Spout Lake Road. A BC Conservation Officer and a police officer located the truck abandoned.

A police dog handler attended and tracked the suspect who was located a short distance from the truck attempting to hide in the underbrush. The suspect was arrested and held in custody for a period of time. Charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and several other offences are being recommended to Crown against a 49-year-old former resident of 100 Mile House. The suspect is to appear in 100 Mile Provincial Court on Nov. 5.

Collision

On Sept. 20, police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House. Two Ford F350’s collided when the south-bound vehicle attempted to turn in front of the northbound vehicle. The intersection was closed for a considerable amount of time while the scene was processed and then cleaned up. Both drivers suffered minor injuries.

Roll-over

On Sept. 19, police and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle roll-over collision on Mahood Lake Road just north of Deka Lake. The male driver of the vehicle apparently lost control and went off the roadway and the vehicle ended up on its side. The driver was extricated and taken by air ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The only other occupant was not injured. The investigation into the cause of this collision is ongoing.

Collision

On Sept. 18, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Fawn Creek Road and Highway 24. Witnesses reported that the driver left the scene. Police attended the registered owner’s residence. During the investigation into the collision, the driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption and impairment. An approved screening device was administered but the driver failed to provide adequate samples. The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition. His vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Collision

On Sept.17, the driver of a rental motor home failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 97 resulting in a collision with a Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Corolla was taken by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. The occupants of the motor home were not injured. The driver of the motor home who was from Ontario was issued a violation ticket.

Home-owner interrupts break-in

On Sept. 14, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report that a home-owner in the Rail Lake area north of Lac la Hache interrupted a break and enter to his residence. A male and female suspect were observed on his property. The male suspect produced a firearm, believed to be a pellet gun and obtained the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s Rav 4 and another vehicle. The following day a tip was received about the stolen Rav 4 being in the south Canim Lake area. BC Conservation Officers located the vehicle and the female suspect who was arrested. Charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 are being recommended against a female resident of the 100 Mile House area. The male suspect is still being sought.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Generators and chainsaw stolen

Sometime over the weekend of Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, unknown culprits stole two generators and a chainsaw from a business on Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House. The exact amount of loss is not known at this time.

Small items stolen

Sometime between Sept. 14 and Sept. 15, unknown culprits broke into a residence in the 3900 block of Harriman Road in Eagle Creek. A number of small items were stolen.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.