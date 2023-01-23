Elsie Urquhart holds two paintings donated to Stemete7uw'i by First Nations artist Daniel Raphael. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Stemete7uw’i re-elects board welcomes two new directors

The friendship centre is still hoping to do a grand opening in the near future

Stemete7uw’i: A Gathering Place Friendship Society held its AGM on Jan. 12.

This was the first board meeting to be held in their new location on Birch Avenue.

Selina Perry was re-elected as chair, Elsie Urquhart as vice president, Shelby Powell as secretary, while Murray Casey, William Boyce and Verna Charlie stood as directors at large. The position of treasurer remained unfilled. Boyce and Charlie are new to the board.

Casey acknowledged funding, donations and support from a variety of First Nations community members from the Cariboo area, and all the generous organizations, agencies and individuals in the South Cariboo. He said there were still tentative plans to have a soft grand opening at some point in the future.

Daniel Raphael, a First Nations artist from 70 Mile House may be giving painting lessons at the friendship centre at a later date.

Stemete7uw’i is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and visiting.


