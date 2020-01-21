A soldier from the 4th Artillery Regiment based at CFB Gagetown clears snow at a residence in St. John’s on Monday, January 20, 2020. The state of emergency ordered by the City of St. John’s continues, leaving most businesses closed and vehicles off the roads in the aftermath of the major winter storm that hit the Newfoundland and Labrador capital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

State of emergency in St. John’s, N.L., reaches Day 5 after massive blizzard

The City of St. John’s says some stores will be allowed to reopen today to sell ‘basic foods’

It’s now Day 5 of the state of emergency in the St. John’s, N.L., as cleanup continues from Friday’s massive blizzard that dumped 76 centimetres of snow in the area.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says 450 troops — including about 175 reservists — will be in Newfoundland today to help the province dig out from the storm.

Travel remains difficult across eastern Newfoundland, and some residents are relying on each other for food.

The City of St. John’s says some stores will be allowed to reopen today to sell “basic foods.”

Most other businesses have to remain closed, with exceptions for gas stations and some pharmacies.

Search efforts will also continue for 26-year-old Joshua Wall, who was last seen leaving his home in Roaches Line on Friday to walk through a wooded area to a friend’s home in nearby Marysvale.

READ MORE: Armed Forces being mobilized to help Eastern Newfoundland dig out

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberal priorities for minority Parliament, NAFTA ratification, assault rifle ban
Next story
Docu-series on Xeni Gwet’in wild horses premieres tonight, Jan. 20

Just Posted

Traffic down to single-lane following vehicle rollover on Horse Lake Road

Fire Chief Roger Hollander says the area should be cleaned up in approximately 20 minutes.

Docu-series on Xeni Gwet’in wild horses premieres tonight, Jan. 20

The Wild Ones airs at 9 p.m.

Clinton hires new Chief Administrative Officer

Wendy Rockafellow will join the village on Jan. 27

100 Mile Wranglers outshoot both weekend opponents but still lose

Losses see Kamloops inch closer in division

How satisfied are you with snow clearing in the South Cariboo?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: Bobcat infiltrates Shuswap couple’s coop, feasts on fowl

Police officers credited for attempting to assist with animal’s extraction

Skier dies at Fernie Alpine Resort

It’s the second person to die in a tree well at a ski resort in B.C. in the past week.

VIDEO: B.C. mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Tabitha Cooper filmed her costumed sons meeting their grandma at the Victoria International Airport

Vancouver Island home to one of Canada’s largest private skateboard collections

Eric Pinto owns hundreds of boards, spanning multiple decades

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

Man accused in Kamloops murder claims woman died during rough sex

A Fraser Valley man stands trial for first-degree murder in connection with the 2016 death of a woman

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Most Read