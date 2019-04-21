Starry Nights purchases $16,000 Nordic wellness chair for long-term care centre

The chair reclines, rocks, plays music, and has programs for relaxation, anxiety and restlessness

Members of the South Cariboo Health Foundation and the Fischer Place/Mill Site Lodge pose with the newly purchased Wellness Nordic Relax Chair. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The South Cariboo Health Foundation had a successful Starry Nights fundraiser this year, purchasing a Nordic wellness chair with the proceeds as planned.

The Wellness Nordic Relax Chair, which cost $16,000, was donated to the Fischer Place/Mill Site Lodge (FPMSL) about three weeks ago.

“It’s the only one we have and it’s probably not something we would have been able to have without the foundation,” said Karen Brunoro, manager for long-term services at FPMSL. “It’s a wonderful tool and we’re really pleased to have it.”

The chair, recently made available in North America, is very helpful for residents, particularly those with dementia, said Brunoro.

RELATED: Looking to raise at least $18,000 with Starry Nights

She said the chair reclines, rocks, plays soothing music and has several programs to help with relaxation, anxiety, and restlessness.

“We’re having great success with it now since we put it to use,” said Brunoro. “The staff love it. They’re finding it really, really helpful in providing care.”

The chair is in use multiple times per day, Brunoro added.

“Right now we’re moving it as we need it, as we only have the one and the four different areas,” she said. “I know our staff would love to have more, but we’re lucky to have this one.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.